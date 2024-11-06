Skoda's new proposition to crack the Indian mass market: value-for-money cars

Last year, Skoda achieved a significant milestone by breaking even in India—a market it has operated in for more than two decades but struggled to turn a profit. The company's foray into India's largest segment, populated by established players and dominated by price-sensitive consumers, presented a steep challenge. However, Jahn noted that staying competitive in the price-sensitive segment was necessary if Skoda wanted to play a significant role in the Indian market. "We don’t want to lose money on any product," Jahn stated. “The product has to be profitable. The question is, how profitable it will be, but we have no intention of losing money with any product."