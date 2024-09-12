Slide in iron ore prices a hiccup for miners amid copper scramble
SummaryThe price of iron ore has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, a drain on profits for some of the world’s biggest miners.
The price of iron ore has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, a drain on profits for some of the world’s biggest miners as they raise bets on commodities like copper that they expect will be essential to the energy transition.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more