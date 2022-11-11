Small tea farmers have biggest role to shape tea sector: Piyush Goyal

Small tea farmers have biggest role to shape tea sector: Piyush Goyal2 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Not just the growers, producers and exporters, but also various startups and business models have emerged solely based on tea, Piyush Goyal said
Small tea growers will have the biggest role to play in shaping the future of tea sector in India, said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday.
Addressing the Indian Tea Association’s (ITA) International Small Tea Grower’s Convention, the minister said that ITA has played an instrumental role in the development of the tea industry, since its inception in 1881. “Their efforts with Solidaridad Asia have helped strengthen the small tea growers for ensuring safe source of supply to the factories and to boost exports."
“Indian tea Industry is 2nd largest in world. The Darjeeling Tea is also known as “Champagne of teas," worldwide because of its flowery scent and Assam tea, a symbol of India’s global recognition. The tea sector had played a pivotal role in employment generation in the country. Not just the growers, producers and exporters, but also various startups and business models have emerged solely based on tea," Goyal said.
He said that government as an enabler has taken various steps to support our small tea growers, such as implementation of online licensing system, auto-renewal of 3 types of licenses, exporter license, tea waste license and tea warehouse license. “Darjeeling Tea was the 1st GI Tag product, now 2 other variants of it Green & White also hold GI Tags. Development of Chai Sahyog mobile app is another landmark of Indian tea ecosystem."
The minister added that Indian tea growers are now spreading the aroma, taste and colour of India tea to the world. “The world has already tasted and appreciated the flavour of Sikkim, Nilgiris, Kangra & Assam teas and expressed hope that other varieties of tea would also open the world’s mind and palate to more flavors of India."
Goyal said that One District and One Product (ODOP) scheme will give the impetus to spread the glory of Indian Tea.
“In order to make the tea sector profitable, viable and sustainable, we must enhance the ‘AROMA’ of tea; Assistance: Support small growers to improve quality with sustainability, increase production to meet domestic and international demand; Re-energize: Create infrastructure to augment exports and focus on high value markets such as EU, Canada, South America & Middle East; Organic: Promote organic and GI tea through brand promotion and marketing; Modernization: To enable tea farmers to become self-reliant and strengthen local supply chains; Adaptability: Focus on the importance of a risk proof ecosystem, that is, the need for sustainable solutions to make tea plantations meet the challenges of climate change," he added.