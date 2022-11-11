Small tea farmers have biggest role to shape tea sector: Piyush Goyal

“In order to make the tea sector profitable, viable and sustainable, we must enhance the ‘AROMA’ of tea; Assistance: Support small growers to improve quality with sustainability, increase production to meet domestic and international demand; Re-energize: Create infrastructure to augment exports and focus on high value markets such as EU, Canada, South America & Middle East; Organic: Promote organic and GI tea through brand promotion and marketing; Modernization: To enable tea farmers to become self-reliant and strengthen local supply chains; Adaptability: Focus on the importance of a risk proof ecosystem, that is, the need for sustainable solutions to make tea plantations meet the challenges of climate change," he added.