Small ticket, big impact: How fractional ownership and SM REITs are reshaping real estate investments

While Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have already simplified property investment in India, a distinction is now emerging between the traditional ‘large’ REITs and the recently regulated Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs).
To explain the difference in simple terms, standard REITs typically function like large mutual funds for real estate, pooling thousands of crores to manage massive IT parks and integrated townships. In contrast, SM REITs allow investors to target specific, high-quality assets, such as a single-premium office building, a specialised medical centre, or high-street retail space, valued between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore.
This effectively means that instead of owning a small portion of a broad portfolio, you can now choose to back specific micro-markets or niche properties that were previously available only through private, high-value deals.
Standard REITs in India have built a presence, but their focus remains on large portfolios often diversified across sprawling business parks in major metros. This left a gap in the market. Quality assets like boutique office blocks and modern warehouses were too small for giant REITs to invest in but too expensive for an individual to buy alone. Introduced by SEBI in 2024, the SM REIT framework specifically targets this middle section. By allowing these smaller-scale assets to be listed on an exchange, the regulator has brought the previously informal world of fractional ownership into a structured environment.
For those looking for specific opportunities, SM REITs offer the advantage of localised growth. Unlike standard REITs that give you a broad range of properties, an SM REIT can focus on a single asset. If a particular commercial hub is growing rapidly, you can gain direct, regulated exposure to that area. To protect investors, SEBI mandates that at least 95% of assets are in rent-generating properties, thereby removing the risk of construction delays. Furthermore, like standard REITs, these schemes must distribute 100% of their net cash surplus to investors, providing a steady income stream that compares favourably with that of traditional government bonds.
Before these rules were created, fractional ownership platforms operated in a grey area. They offered access but lacked standardised rules or easy ways to sell your investment. The transition to the SM REIT framework changes this by ensuring a strict alignment of interests. Investment managers must retain their own capital in the project to ensure they remain invested. focused on performance. Additionally, because these units are listed on stock exchanges, there is now a formal way to buy and sell them, providing much better liquidity than selling a physical property. Transparency has also improved with independent trustees and regular audits replacing informal agreements.
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