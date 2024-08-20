What’s behind India’s surging smartphone exports?

But much of the global manufacturing for electronics does not take place in any one country – it's split up across the world. It's therefore critical that Indian manufacturing be a part of such ‘global value chains’. A quantitative metric used in this context is global value chain-related trade, in which plants import raw materials, process them, and re-export them to their final markets. According to the World Bank, India’s total global value chain-related trade in manufacturing is about 50% of its total gross manufacturing trade. In electrical and optical equipment, the share is slightly lower, but it shows how entwined such trade is. In the context of smartphones, Indian manufacturers are still importing critical parts rather than making them here.