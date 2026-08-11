Global chip shortages, costlier imports due to a weaker rupee and a shift in demand towards artificial intelligence (AI) chips are making consumer electronics, including laptops and smartphones, more expensive. The situation is unlikely to improve soon and could weigh on sales during the upcoming festival season. Mint explores.
Mint Explainer | Will dearer devices mute festive cheer?
SummaryA chip squeeze, weaker rupee and surging demand for AI hardware are pushing up gadget prices, with little relief expected before the upcoming festival season.
Global chip shortages, costlier imports due to a weaker rupee and a shift in demand towards artificial intelligence (AI) chips are making consumer electronics, including laptops and smartphones, more expensive. The situation is unlikely to improve soon and could weigh on sales during the upcoming festival season. Mint explores.
About the Author
Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.
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