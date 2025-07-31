Missing spark: Festive season may do little to lift smartphones out of three-year slump
Shouvik Das 5 min read 31 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
The first six months of 2025 have seen muted smartphone sales. Despite a strong showing in July, analysts do not expect a surge in the upcoming festive season. The largest consumer electronics segment is on track for a fourth straight year of slump.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India's smartphone retailers hope that the upcoming festival season will lift the largest consumer electronics category out of a three-year slump. That may turn out to be wishful thinking.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story