Diwali smartphone sales revive budget phones—for now
Summary
- Festival season discounts have lured buyers into budget upgrades, but the momentum won’t last beyond Diwali.
NEW DELHI : As Diwali lights up homes across India, it’s also sparking fresh demand in the country's sluggish smartphone market. Budget 5G phones, priced under ₹15,000, are picking up pace, driven by discounts, exchange offers, and no-interest instalment plans. But analysts warn that this seasonal bump might fade just as quickly as the festive fervour.