Diwali smartphone sales revive budget phones—for now

“The latest wave in sales has been driven by Samsung and Vivo, capitalizing on their offline distribution networks," noted Tarun Pathak, director at market research firm Counterpoint. “While there is clear demand for 5G smartphones under ₹15,000 right now, this is likely a short-lived spurt as buyers tend to make discretionary purchases during Diwali. Beyond the festive period, we expect a drop of up to 40% in overall smartphone sales heading into the next quarter, as buyer interest is likely to wane again."