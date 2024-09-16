Snapchat, the American multimedia instant messaging app, is looking to capitalise on India's booming creator economy, especially in smaller cities and towns, by offering multiple monetization options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With over 200 million monthly active users in India, the platform is attracting regional creators who are monetising everyday content and sharing relatable experiences. Snapchat has been making investments in India, including in expanding its team and talent pool, to tap this opportunity.

Snapchat's efforts to onboard advertisers and creators over the past year emphasise India as a “go-to market" for the platform, Saurabh Jha Saket, who joined the company as director of content and partnerships in April, told Mint. Creators from smaller cities such as Hisar, Jalandhar, and Jaipur are gaining popularity by sharing daily vlogs in regional languages like Punjabi, cementing Snapchat’s appeal in regional markets, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is real India content," Saket said, adding that regional language content is crucial to drive growth.

Also Read: Snapchat to focus on advertising business as stock drops around 48 per cent The California-headquartered ‘camera-first’ social network is betting on India and regional content, like its peers. For its rivals like YouTube and Instagram, India is the biggest market by volume. Alphabet-owned YouTube has more than double the active users (over 476 million in July 2024) , while Meta-owned Instagram has over 385 million users (January 2024) in India, according to Statista.

That comes when, according to a May report by Ficci-EY, India’s creator economy is expected to swell to ₹34 billion by 2026 from ₹19 billion in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multiple ways to monetise content Snapchat offers creators multiple ways to monetise content. These include Story Revenue Share, where ads are placed on public stories, and paid brand partnerships. Additionally, creators can produce original shows and earn through Spotlight Rewards, where exceptional content is rewarded with Snap’s virtual currency, “crystals", which can be converted to dollars.

Saket stressed that the platform's monetisation structure isn’t driven by follower count but by authentic engagement. “Monetisation is not the outcome—creators come to express themselves and connect, and the platform rewards genuine connections," he said.

Also Read: Snapchat parent Snap to lay off 10% of workforce in fresh round of job cuts For Neetu Bisht, who has 2.3 million followers on Snapchat and 4.3 million on Instagram, that is important. “As a creator, I find Snapchat's monetization could be another mainstream route to empower the growing popularity of creators by providing monetisation opportunity," Bisht said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Snapchat’s Spotlight provides a direct path for creators like me to earn without needing a massive following. Unlike Instagram, which is more reliant on brand partnerships, and YouTube, which offers steady income mainly through ads, Snapchat’s investment in AR tools opens up fresh opportunities for engaging with both audiences and brands in innovative ways," Bisht said. “This makes Snapchat a great platform to diversify and maximize earning potential."

Snapchat has seen a threefold increase in the time spent on its Spotlight feature, with more than 120 million Indian users regularly consuming content across Stories and Spotlight. This growth presents a significant opportunity for both creators and advertisers.

“A lot of people come to the platform for its potential in camera, lenses, and chatting, but we’re also seeing equally huge demand and growth for public content," Saket said. “Otherwise, we wouldn't have creators scaling the way they are and monetisation growing the way it is." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel shares future plans for company, from India expansion to AI and AR development The rising consumption of public content on Snapchat presents an opportunity for brands to experiment with social commerce. The platform uses gamified augmented reality (AR) lenses for a unique shopping experience. However, a common question remains: is Snapchat’s Gen Z-heavy audience the right target for luxury brands?

Saket argues that Gen Z, comprising users aged 13 to 28, is a diverse group, with the older segment entering the workforce and gaining purchasing power. “Gen Z influences household purchases, and brands, especially in sectors like e-commerce, fashion, and beauty, recognise this potential," Saket said.

Luxury brands like Gucci are already leveraging Snapchat to engage this influential demographic. The designer label has virtual “try on lenses" to boost social commerce, besides celebrity and influencer-led marketing content for Spotlight, Snapchat’s short content format. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Saket, the Indian creator landscape is evolving. Post-pandemic, many creators have become exhausted by the pressures of virality. In 2023, a social media marketing firm surveyed over 600 content creators and discovered that 43% experience social media burnout on a monthly or quarterly basis, with an additional 29% struggling daily or weekly.

Some of these are opting for platforms like Snapchat that offer a safer, more authentic experience. The shift is not unique to India but reflects a global trend.

“Snapchat has positioned itself as an authentic and raw platform. It’s the platform where capturing and publishing is quick and probably with the least amount of friction," said Hitarth Dadia, CEO of influencer marketing agency Nofiltr Group. “Like Instagram humanises brands, snapchat humanises creators. It’s always going to be a creator first platform." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}