Soaring ambitions: Ropeway firms swing to action to transform travel, tourism
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 26 Apr 2024, 11:16 AM IST
- A ₹1.25 trillion plan is set to elevate India’s tourism and urban transit, as ropeway companies gear up to revolutionize connectivity across scenic and urban landscapes
NEW DELHI : Mobility and tourism go hand in hand, and a transformative plan is now in the works that could significantly boost both these sectors across India.
