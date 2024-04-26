Soaring ambitions: Ropeway firms swing to action to transform travel, tourism

Also Read: Scent of growth for Indian hotels as the good times check in

Additionally, FIL is set to expand its Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway project by adding hotel rooms, with the ropeway construction budgeted between ₹300-350 crore and an additional ₹100 crore planned for hotel development in the subsequent phase. Operations are scheduled to start in 2026, and the company also plans to develop a dining complex on a four-acre site at the valley's summit.