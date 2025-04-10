Industry
Brand-influencer court battles set the boundaries for creators
Pratishtha Bagai , Krishna Yadav 4 min read 10 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Legal experts called for a middle ground between freedom of speech and responsible social media behaviour, citing that it takes years and decades for brands to build reputation
The Delhi High Court’s order seeking the removal of allegedly defamatory content about Dettol by one of India's top social media influencers marks another pushback by brands, creating precedent around how far creators can go, according to experts.
