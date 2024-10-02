Are social media influencers equipped to dodge cyber attacks?
Summary
- Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube account, with a combined following of 17.33 million subscribers, got hacked on 25 September, sending shockwaves across the creator community.
When YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s (@beerbiceps) YouTube account, with a combined following of 17.33 million subscribers, got hacked on 25 September, he feared for his career. "Cyber security is a real threat, be serious about it...This is what crime looks like in the modern day," he said in a statement.