Industry
Can you learn to go viral? India’s top schools say yes.
Summary
- The nature versus nurture debate has come to inhabit the world of social media content creators and influencers. India’s top business and communications schools are seeing demand from students for courses or modules that can help them understand the complex nature of going viral online.
In a country with hundreds of thousands of aspiring social media influencers who have no clue how to go about it, some of India’s high-profile institutes are constantly evolving tailored courses or modules to help them learn the ropes.
