Can you learn to go viral? India’s top schools say yes.

“In the past six months after implementing the learnings from the course to my content, my viewership has increased from an average of 6,000 users per reel to 10,000," said the nano-influencer with 1,773 followers on her Instagram handle, @shivangiibiswas. “We have another influencer marketing module coming up next semester that I look forward to… to learn more such insights on social media to improve my content game," Biswas said.