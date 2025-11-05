The elusive Indian social media giant: Why homegrown apps struggle to scale
Puneet Kumar Arora , Jaydeep Mukherjee 5 min read 05 Nov 2025, 12:55 pm IST
Summary
Despite being a global frontrunner in building a robust digital stack, India continues to struggle in creating sustainable homegrown social media platforms. So, what has held India back?
Even as India has emerged as a global frontrunner in building a robust digital stack—from UPI to successful homegrown ventures in e-commerce and ride-hailing—the country continues to struggle when it comes to social media platforms.
