SoftBank may sell 2.54% stake in PB Fintech worth 874 crore via a block deal

SoftBank is likely to off-load 2.54 per cent stake in PB Fintech worth nearly ₹874 crore via a block deal, sources told CNBC-TV18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Masayoshi Son-led investment holding company may undertake the share sale at 0-2 percent discount to ₹767 current market price, the sources added. Indicative price for block deal in PB Fintech is likely around ₹752-767 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is the banker handling the share sale, reports said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of June 2023, SoftBank held 4.39 percent in the fintech company, which is parent to online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar. In December 2022, SoftBank shed 5.1 percent stake worth ₹1,043 crore in the company, through an open market transaction.

Founded in 2008 by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal as a price-comparison platform, PolicyBazaar made its public market debut in November 2021 and gained nearly 18 percent on listing.

During listing SoftBank off-loaded around 20 percent of its total stake in the insurance player for as much as $250 million. The conglomerate initially invested nearly $200 million in PolicyBazaar in 2018 from its Vision Fund I. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far in 2023, the company's shares have gained 71 percent on back of strong earnings improvement. Consolidated net loss for the June quarter was ₹11.4 crore, down significantly from ₹204 crore year-on-year (YoY). Operations revenues for the quarter were up 32 percent YoY to ₹666 crore.

PB Fintech counts Steadview Capital, Falcon, Tiger Global, SVF Python, Tencent, Inventus Capital, and True North among its investors.

