Your millet rotis just got softer and healthier: Indian scientists unlock a game-changing secret for superfood appeal
- Scientists in Indian government labs have developed a natural binder that makes millet-based foods softer, tastier, and gluten-free—potentially reshaping diets, boosting farmer incomes, and reviving an ancient superfood.
For many households, wheat flour rotis have long been the easy choice, with healthier millet versions often losing out for being less soft and cumbersome to prepare. That might soon change.
Scientists in government labs have come up with a way to improve the texture and taste of millet-based variants of foods such as rotis, noodles, pasta, and bread so these are both pleasant to eat and wholesome.
The breakthrough could breathe new life into India’s traditional superfoods, making them more acceptable on dining tables and opening fresh opportunities for farmers. With cultivation of millets already on the rise, the development is expected to strengthen the link between nutrition, consumer preference, and farm income.