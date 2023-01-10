Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Software development not among 10 best paying jobs in US - Here's the full list

Software development not among 10 best paying jobs in US - Here's the full list

1 min read . 07:27 PM ISTAnwesha Mitra
A man walks past a 'now hiring' sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia.

According to US News' Best Jobs rankings, the nine highest paying jobs in the western nation belong to the medical field. Coming it at the 10th position are pilots, followed by dentists and IT managers.

In an era plagued with layoffs and the looming threat of recession, software development is not among the 10 best paying jobs in America. Indeed, going by US News' Best Jobs ranking methodology, the nine highest paying jobs in the western nation belong to the medical field. Coming it at the 10th position are pilots, followed by dentists (more from the medical field) and IT managers.

While financial security is an important consideration for most workers, an US News & World Report analysis suggests in spite of massive demand, tech and software development roles somewhat low on the list. Software developers come in at the 23rd rank with a median salary of $120,730, followed by computer network architects with a marginally lower median salary of $120,520. Both these roles require a Bachelor's degree. 

Leading the list are anesthesiologists with a massive median salary of $208,000 and only 400 projected jobs. This is followed by the job of an oral and maxillofacial surgeon (who perform surgeries on the face, mouth and jaw) and then by obstetricians and gynecologists. All three jobs require a Doctorate degree and have the same median salary. 

Similar requirements and salaries are also in place for the other two contenders in the top five - surgeon and orthodontist.

Here are the highest paying jobs of 2023 summarised:

 

  1. Anesthesiologist: $208,000
  2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000
  3. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000
  4. Surgeon: $208,000
  5. Orthodontist: $208,000
  6. Physician: $208,000
  7. Psychiatrist: $208,000
  8. Nurse anesthetist: $195,610
  9. Pediatrician: $170,480
  10. Pilot: $134,630

 

