Solar, wind generation crosses 100GW for first time

For the first time, combined wind and ground-mounted solar generation briefly crossed 100 gigawatts (GW) on India's power grid this week. The milestone comes as India races to add clean energy while grappling with the transmission and flexibility challenges of absorbing intermittent power.

At 12:05pm IST on 13 July, the two sources generated a record 103.7GW, according to data from Grid Controller of India Ltd. Renewable power also reached a record 42.79% of all-India demand at 12:29pm that day.

The 100GW mark held for the next two days. Wind and solar generation peaked at 102.42GW on 14 July and 100.9GW on 15 July.

The surge comes as India races to add renewable capacity while confronting a more immediate problem: how to absorb intermittent power into a grid facing record demand and limited flexibility.

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Grid under pressure India has about 288GW of renewable energy capacity. But much of it cannot serve the grid at any given moment because power demand and generation sources are geographically mismatched. A large quantum of variable renewable energy can also destabilize the grid because solar and wind generation fluctuate.

In a post on LinkedIn, S.R. Narasimhan, former chairman and managing director of Grid Controller of India Ltd (Grid-India), said, "The record had been in the making for last three months but a combination of transmission and flexibility related Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) curtailments, lower wind generation and cloud cover due to a near normal monsoon in the first week of July 2026 slowed down reaching this milestone."

The development is significant because it comes after a year of concern over grid security and renewable-power curtailment across the transmission network.

Power demand is still running hot. Power demand is still running hot. Peak demand reached 256.96GW on 13 July, was less than the record 270.8GW on 21 May.

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The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has urged consumers to use electricity judiciously, including by avoiding continuous operation of air conditioners, as India braces for above-normal temperatures linked to El Niño and a fresh surge in power demand.

It has also advised power distribution companies, or discoms, to curb load shedding during peak demand periods by setting up emergency response teams and drawing up summer action plans to tackle blackouts.

The CEA projects peak demand of 272GW this year. Recently, the power minister said demand could reach a new high of 300GW in FY28 and asked discoms to stay prepared.

More renewables, harder balancing India is adding green capacity at a rapid clip. Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi said the country added 30.58GW of renewable capacity in the first six months of 2026.

"In the first half of 2026, India added 30,581.31 megawatts (MW) of #RenewableEnergy capacity, registering an impressive 25% growth over the same period last year. #SolarEnergy has emerged as the driving force, with 26,342.07MW added between January and June 2026; a remarkable 43% increase compared to the first half of 2025. These milestones reaffirm India's unwavering commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition and building a sustainable, self-reliant future," he said in a post on X on Friday.

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But the power system is not keeping pace with the renewable build-out. Transmission and storage capacity have lagged the growth in installed capacity, meaning renewable power's share in actual generation has not risen commensurately.

Renewable energy accounts for 52% of India's total installed power capacity of 548.8GW. But non-fossil fuels accounted for just 29.2% of total power generation in FY26, according to the ministry of new and renewable energy.