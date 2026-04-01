NEW DELHI: India’s new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, effective 1 April, mark a shift from a compliance-light regime to one driven by enforcement, segregation and financial penalties, aimed at closing the gap in a system where only 61% of the country’s roughly 185,000 tonnes of daily waste is currently processed, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates.
Mint Explainer | Inside India’s tougher waste management regime
SummaryFrom mandatory four-way segregation to landfill disincentives and industry fuel mandates, the new solid waste management rules tighten accountability across households, municipalities and businesses.
NEW DELHI: India’s new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, effective 1 April, mark a shift from a compliance-light regime to one driven by enforcement, segregation and financial penalties, aimed at closing the gap in a system where only 61% of the country’s roughly 185,000 tonnes of daily waste is currently processed, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates.
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