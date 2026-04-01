Mint Explainer | Inside India’s tougher waste management regime

Vijay C Roy
3 min read1 Apr 2026, 12:35 PM IST
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The rules make it compulsory to segregate waste at source into four categories: wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste. (Mint)
Summary
From mandatory four-way segregation to landfill disincentives and industry fuel mandates, the new solid waste management rules tighten accountability across households, municipalities and businesses.

NEW DELHI: India’s new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, effective 1 April, mark a shift from a compliance-light regime to one driven by enforcement, segregation and financial penalties, aimed at closing the gap in a system where only 61% of the country’s roughly 185,000 tonnes of daily waste is currently processed, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates.

The rules embed circular economy principles and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), while introducing environmental compensation under the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle for violations. These include operating without registration, submitting false or forged documents, and improper waste management practices.

Mint explains what changes.

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What changes for households under the new rules?

The rules make it compulsory to segregate waste at source into four categories: wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste. Wet waste—such as kitchen waste, vegetable and fruit peels, meat, and flowers—is to be composted or processed through bio-methanation at nearby facilities. Dry waste, including plastic, paper, metal, glass, wood and rubber, must go to Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for sorting and recycling. Sanitary waste, such as used diapers and sanitary napkins, must be securely wrapped and stored separately. Special care waste, including paint containers, bulbs, mercury thermometers and expired medicines, is to be handled by authorised agencies or disposed of at designated centres.

Individuals are legally required to segregate waste, and local bodies can refuse collection or impose spot fines if waste is mixed, shifting responsibility to households.

What responsibilities do local bodies now carry?

Urban local bodies are tasked with collection, segregation and transportation of waste in coordination with MRFs, which are also recognized as sorting centres and potential drop-off points for multiple waste streams. The rules also allow local bodies to explore carbon credit opportunities and require rural sanitation departments to focus on peri-urban regions.

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Enforcement is backed by environmental compensation linked to the 'polluter pays’ principle, tightening accountability for both entities and operators.

How do the rules address landfills and legacy waste?

The rules aim to curb landfill dependence by restricting their use to non-recyclable, non-energy recoverable and inert waste. All urban local bodies must map existing dumpsites by October 2026.

To deter dumping of mixed waste, landfill charges have been set above the cost of segregation, transportation and processing, creating a financial incentive to segregate. State Pollution Control Boards will conduct annual audits of landfill sites, with district collectors monitoring overall performance.

Legacy waste dumpsites will be mapped, assessed and cleared through time-bound biomining and bioremediation, with progress tracked quarterly on a centralised online portal.

How is industry expected to change its use of waste?

The new rules define Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) as fuel produced from processed municipal solid waste, largely comprising high-calorific non-recyclable materials. Industrial units, including cement and waste-to-energy plants, are required to increase substitution of conventional fuel with RDF from 5% to 15% over six years.

What special provisions apply to hilly areas and islands?

In hilly areas and islands, local bodies can impose user fees on tourists and regulate inflows based on waste-handling capacity. Hotels and restaurants must adopt decentralised systems to process wet waste, in line with state guidelines.

Committees at the central and state or union territory levels will oversee implementation, with state-level bodies led by the chief secretary or administrative head tasked with recommending measures to the Central Pollution Control Board to strengthen enforcement.

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