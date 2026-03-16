Solving the liquidity trap of real estate investments with REITs

For generations, there has been one constant feature in the average Indian investor’s portfolio: a piece of physical real estate. Whether it is a residential flat or a commercial shop, the psychological comfort of owning tangible property runs deep. However, not many of us realise that this comfort can come at a stiff, often silent price: the trap of illiquidity.

We live in times when markets are affected by several factors, some of which are totally beyond our control and when dynamics move in milliseconds. So, holding assets that take months to liquidate can prove to be a structural disadvantage. As the nature of financial investments matures, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are emerging as a strong alternative to holding physical real estate.

The problem: High cost of owning When you buy a piece of physical property, you aren’t just paying the market price of the asset that you are going to own. You are also entering a transaction process that involves significant friction. For a traditional investor, the hidden costs often erode initial yields significantly. These include:

Stamp duty and registration: Depending on the state, these can add a substantial percentage to the acquisition cost, often ranging between 5-8%.

Brokerage: Selling a property often involves paying brokers 1-2% of the transaction value.

Maintenance and overheads: Unlike stocks, property requires ongoing capital expenditure (CapEx) for upkeep, property taxes, and management.

Time tax: The greatest cost is perhaps the time taken to find a buyer, negotiate, and complete legal due diligence. In a financial emergency, this delay can prove catastrophic.

The solution: REITs A REIT functions similarly to a mutual fund, but specifically for real estate assets. It pools capital from various investors to own and manage income-generating real estate. These can include prime office parks, warehouses or even shopping malls.

One of the most attractive aspects of a REIT investment, especially when compared to physical real estate, is its liquidity. Consider this. You hold a ₹50 crore stake in a high-quality, Grade-A office complex. If you own this physically, liquidating your position could take months. With a REIT, that same stake, or even a fraction thereof, is simply listed on the stock exchange. You can exit your position in seconds with the click of a button, just as you would with shares of a blue-chip company.

Understanding the trade-offs To understand how REITs compare with physical real estate, examine the practical differences between the two.

When it comes to the investment threshold, physical real estate is capital-intensive, often requiring lakhs or even crores of rupees to acquire a single property. In contrast, REITs offer a much lower entry barrier, allowing investors to participate with as little as a few thousand rupees.

Liquidity is perhaps the most significant differentiator. Physical property is relatively illiquid, often taking months to find a buyer, navigate legal due diligence and finalise a sale. REITs, however, are traded on stock exchanges, providing high liquidity that allows investors to enter or exit their positions in mere seconds or days, mirroring the ease of trading blue-chip stocks.

Transparency is another key area of divergence. The traditional secondary property market in India can be opaque, with varying documentation and valuation standards. REITs are strictly regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and offer a high level of transparency, with regular audits, clear valuation disclosures and professional management.

Regarding maintenance, physical real estate requires constant attention from the owner, including managing tenants, paying property taxes, and addressing issues. REITs eliminate this landlord headache, as professional asset managers handle all leasing, maintenance and facility operations.

Finally, there is a fundamental difference in the income structure. While physical real estate investors must rely on finding and keeping reliable tenants to generate rental yield, REITs are legally mandated to distribute at least 90% of their net distributable cash flows to investors as regular dividends. This provides a structured, predictable income stream, professionally managed and inherently diversified.

Why this matters for the Indian investor REITs have democratised access to institutional-grade real estate for the average Indian investor. Historically, only large developers or high-net-worth individuals could participate in the rental yields of tech parks occupied by Fortune 500 companies. REITs bridge this gap, offering retail investors the same access at relatively small ticket sizes.

Furthermore, because Indian REITs are strictly regulated, investors receive audited financial reports, clear valuation metrics, and assurance that professionals manage their capital leasing and facility management.

Building a balanced portfolio There is a common misconception that REITs are purely for income. While they are mandated to distribute 90% of cash flows, they also offer capital appreciation. As the underlying properties gain value or rental contracts are renegotiated at higher rates, the REIT's Net Asset Value (NAV) increases.