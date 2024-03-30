Some advice to the corporate world’s know-it-alls
Summary
- With growth slowing, consulting firms like McKinsey need some counsel of their own
Dear CHIEF STRATEGY ARCHITECT—As the corporate philosopher behind one of the world’s most illustrious consultancies, you well know how tough business has been lately. Only two years ago you were reaching for the stars. Clients jolted by the covid-19 pandemic sought you out as a supply-chain savant and a doyen of digital businesses. The craze over environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations turbocharged your bottom line. Unfortunately, you went on a hiring binge.