Some advice to the corporate world’s know-it-alls

Those are harsh words for a business built on telling companies how to manage their affairs. You might go so far as to say the consultants need some wise counsel. That is where my firm—the premier consultant to the world’s consultancies—comes in. I append a 367-slide presentation that goes into the detail, but my diagnosis is simple: you are all too big. The combined revenue of the eight leading firms in your industry is now double what it was a decade ago. Partly that reflects growing demand. But it is also middle-age spread: you are bloated, my friend.