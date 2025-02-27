The Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) on Thursday announced a series of initiatives, including ‘One Nation: One Port Process (ONOP)’, aimed at modernizing India’s maritime infrastructure, strengthening its global trade presence and promoting sustainability.

Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the initiatives during a stakeholders' meeting to discuss various possibilities from the major announcements made in the Union Budget 2025-26 for the maritime sector.

The minister launched the ONOP initiative to standardize and streamline operations across India’s major ports. The step aims at removing inconsistencies in documentation and processes that led to inefficiencies, increased costs, and operational delays.

Sonowal also launched Sagar Ankalan—the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for 2023-24, as a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness in India’s maritime sector.

"With the launch of ONOP and Sagar Ankalan-LPPI Index, India is taking a decisive step towards standardized, efficient, and globally competitive ports. By enhancing port performance and streamlining logistics, we are reducing inefficiencies, cutting carbon footprints, and strengthening India's position in global trade. Our commitment to modern, green, and smart port infrastructure will not only fuel economic resilience but also ensure a sustainable maritime future for generations to come. This is a transformative leap towards making India a maritime powerhouse, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed India by 2047,” the minister said.

Also Read: Can India’s maritime ambitions turn the tide on China’s? Sonowal also launched the Bharat Global Ports Consortium to strengthen global trade by expanding India’s maritime reach. Mint first reported about the consortium in October 2024.

The minister also launched MAITRI (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface) logo with an aim to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucratic redundancies and expedite clearances, reinforcing India’s commitment to ease of doing business.

As ports serve as critical gateways for international and domestic trade, the initiatives aim to harmonize port procedures to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen India’s global trade position. As a first step through the ONOP, the ministry has standardized documentation with Immigration, the Port Health Organization, and port authorities, reducing container operation documents by 33% (from 143 to 96) and bulk cargo documents by 29% (from 150 to 106).

These reforms mark a significant step towards Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, ensuring transparency, consistency, and optimized port management.

The minister called for active stakeholder participation to maximize its impact and drive India's ports towards operational excellence on the global stage.

MAITRI is crucial in operationalizing the ‘Virtual Trade Corridor’(VTC) between India and the UAE. The initiative aligns with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and is expected to expand to BIMSTEC and ASEAN nations, leveraging AI and blockchain for efficiency and security.

By standardizing trade documentation and integrating digital solutions, MAITRI will reduce processing time, optimize trade flows, and contribute to sustainable development.

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy, Sagar Ankalan-LPPI aims to benchmark port performance, drive operational excellence, and strengthen India's trade connectivity.

Developed under the Sagar Aankalan guidelines, the LPPI evaluates all major and non-major ports under bulk (dry and liquid) and container categories.

Also Read: India is charting course for maritime dominance with 12-point push, says Minister Sonowal Key performance indicators include cargo handling, turnaround time, berth idle time, container dwell time, and ship berth-day output. The structured, data-driven methodology ensures transparency by equally weighing absolute performance and year-on-year improvement. By fostering a culture of efficiency and innovation, LPPI will drive India’s ports toward global standards, reinforcing the nation’s position as a maritime leader and a critical player in international trade.

India has already made remarkable progress in global logistics, climbing to 22nd place in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2023 for "international shipments", up from 44th.

By developing robust port infrastructure, the Bharat Global Ports Consortium initiative will streamline logistics, strengthen supply chains, and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative by boosting exports. Bringing together IPGL (operations), SDCL (finance), and IPRCL (infrastructure development), the consortium will drive port expansion, operations, and financing to position India as a key player in international trade and logistics.

By focusing on efficiency, innovation, and global collaboration, the consortium aims to improve trade connectivity and enhance India's economic footprint.

This initiative underscores India’s commitment to maritime excellence and economic resilience on the global stage, Sonowal said during its launch.

The Union minister also announced the India Maritime Week, to be held from 27 to 31 October 2025 in Mumbai, to celebrate the country’s ‘Maritime Virasat’ and ‘Maritime Vikaas’—a bi-annual global maritime gathering that will be one of the largest in the world.

The week will host the 4th edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) and the 2nd edition of Sagarmanthan, among others. At the India Maritime Week, “representation from 100 countries and 100,000 delegates are expected to participate”, Sonowal said.

Also Read: Mint Explains: What is India's anti-maritime piracy bill all about? The ministry, in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation, launched the ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue’ as an annual dialogue to centre-stage India as the global venue for all strategic maritime conversations.

The Maritime Stakeholders Meet focused on revitalizing India’s shipbuilding sector in light of recent budgetary announcements.

Key discussions centred on increased financial assistance for Indian shipyards, the Ship Breaking Credit Note Scheme and its impact, along with capital infusion to develop new shipbuilding clusters, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness.

The Maritime Development Fund, the inclusion of large ships in the Infrastructure Harmonized Master List (HML), and the role of financial institutions and multilateral agencies in facilitating low-cost term financing were key focus areas. These measures aim to strengthen India's maritime sector by enhancing financial accessibility, boosting shipbuilding, and improving industry competitiveness.

“The Budget 2025 has put the maritime sector at the forefront of India’s growth story. The ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund is a game-changer. It will provide long-term financing, encourage private investment, and modernize our port and shipping infrastructure," the minister said.

“The recognition of LARGE ships as infrastructure will unlock new avenues for financing, making it easier for businesses to invest in shipbuilding and coastal trade. And let’s not forget the revamped Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP 2.0)—this will level the playing field for our shipyards, helping them compete with global giants. The shipbuilding clusters—a vision we are actively pursuing—will not only make India a hub for ship construction but will also create thousands of jobs, bring in new technologies, and strengthen our global competitiveness,” he added.

"To further boost this industry, we have extended customs duty exemptions on shipbuilding inputs for another 10 years. In order to propel our rich riverine network, the extension of the tonnage tax regime to inland vessels is a major step in making river transport more attractive and viable for businesses. With the collaborative approach, we can revolutionize logistics, reduce freight costs, and create an eco-friendly alternative to road and rail transport,” the minister said.