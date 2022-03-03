NEW DELHI : Aditya Birla-owned content studio Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV, the video streaming service owned by Sony Pictures Networks India are ready with four new shows together, building on the success of earlier titles like Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story. While the second season of Your Honor started streaming a few weeks ago, Undekhi 2 will premiere this Friday followed by Avrodh 2 and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story . All projects have seen delays because of covid-induced lockdowns.

“Applause was one of our first partners on board when a new team for Sony was coming into place right before the lockdown in March 2020," said Ashish Golwalkar, head, content, digital business and Sony Entertainment TV at Sony Pictures Networks India. Given the unexpected shutdown and halt on production activities, Golwalkar said a lot of content wasn’t ready for streaming, however Applause had already shot Scam on their own.

Deepak Segal, head of content at Applause Entertainment said the second seasons of all their popular shows will be bigger and see the production quality scale up. The studio is also looking at other collaborations with Sony.

Among other projects, Applause has announced a film starring Prateik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame along with Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruze and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The untitled romantic comedy-drama will be directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The company has also forged an exclusive partnership with India’s iconic comics Amar Chitra Katha marking its foray into animation content.

Like other foreign and local streaming services, SonyLIV has been building on its regional content library and recently premiered Tamil films Thaen and Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam. It has also appointed heads for Tamil and Telugu content libraries, to drive the platform’s expansion plans for users who prefer programming in the language in India and international markets.

