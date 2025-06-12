South Africa's Sanlam sharpens India focus with Shriram wealth management JV

India's Shriram Group and South Africa's Sanlam Group on Thursday announced the launch of a wealth management joint venture firm, which aims to have ₹50,000 crore in assets under advice over the next five years.

Shriram Wealth, a 50:50 a joint venture between the two groups, is already operating in nine cities, and aims to soon expand to Nagpur and Coimbatore as well, as the company eyes India's growing affluent and high net worth investor base.

With a strong focus on expanding into tier-II and tier-III cities and catering to a broad base of investors, Shriram Wealth is looking to scale rapidly.

Sanlam Group is focused on three core markets—its home base South Africa, the broader African continent, and India, says Thian Fick, executive for India and Group Initiatives at Sanlam. He noted that with India’s large population, strong demographics, and robust economic growth, the country’s current 20% contribution to the group’s business is set to grow significantly.

Fick told Mint that sluggish economic growth in South Africa has pushed the group to seek opportunities elsewhere. “That’s where the strategy comes from–focusing on Africa beyond South Africa, and India–two markets where we believe our partnerships position us well for success,” he said.

“Simply, the growth rates of India relative to South Africa will make this contribution grow way beyond the 20% over time.”

Vikas Satija, managing director and chief executive, Shriram Wealth, pointed out that high net worth individuals in the affluent segment are expanding at a compounded annual rate of 13-14%.

When asked about the listing plans for Shriram Wealth, Satija said it is still early to discuss a timeline, but emphasized that the business is clearly built with a long-term vision.

