South Korea unveils $19 billion package for chip industry

Last month, the U.S. granted up to $6.4 billion to Samsung to build a chip-making facility in Texas, and up to $6.6 billion to help TSMC as the world’s largest contract chip maker invests $65 billion in chip factories in Arizona, making the companies two of the biggest recipients of subsidies under the U.S. Chips Act. Intel and GlobalFoundries earlier this year received grants under the act as well.