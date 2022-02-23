Southern studios put marketing muscle behind large-scale films

NEW DELHI : Upcoming southern films that will be dubbed in multiple languages and receive wide releases across geographies, especially in the Hindi heartland, plan to hike their marketing budgets up to Rs. 20-25 crore for each film. Titles like RRR , KGF: Chapter 2 , Adipurush , Radhe Shyam and Prabhas’ untitled project with Deepika Padukone that are slated for the coming months and are expected to revive the box office, will look at print, digital and outdoor advertising, events and media interactions across states even though southern stars have traditionally refrained from aggressive promotions.

“Southern studios are definitely looking at a completely different scale of marketing, going beyond tier-one and tier-two cities to grab eyeballs and manage engagement at an all-India level before the release of their films," said Shahir Muneer, founder and director at Divo, a south Indian music and media company that is working on marketing campaigns of several such projects.

The team of a film like KGF, Muneer said, would track the response to the teaser and trailer state-wise and use the information to push the film in different north Indian markets, besides gauging what gaps need to be addressed.

Apart from getting lead stars like Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, in the case of RRR, to travel to different cities, studios are investing a lot of time in tying up with publicity agencies and making sure posters and song video clips are visible on social media. While digital will definitely be the biggest push, going forward, there is also a television, print and outdoor advertising plan for these films, Muneer said. Nearly 100% of ticket sales in tier-one cities now happen online, and the figure hovers around 60-70% in tier-two cities, Muneer added, so a lot of the decision making is based on the trailer.

Southern filmmakers are looking at bigger marketing campaigns as these movies go pan-India, with their viewership increasing in north and west India, said Amol Roy, founder of digital marketing agency The Shutter Cast. He cited the example of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa- The Rise: Part One whose songs and dialogues, though dubbed in Hindi, created buzz among northern viewers and even cricketers like Suresh Raina and David Warne putting out videos on Instagram. “They (filmmakers and studios) will be focusing and investing a lot on influencer marketing as well," Roy said.

Increasing marketing spends are commensurate with potential box office that southern filmmakers have come to expect with market expansion and audience acceptance across India, said Vijay Subramaniam, group chief executive officer and co-founder of talent management agency Collective Artists Network, formerly known as KWAN.

The dubbed Hindi version of Pushpa had made over Rs. 107 crore in last count. “The south invasion is a lot like the inroads Hollywood and Marvel films made into India," Subramaniam said referring to localization efforts by American studios that have involved getting popular Indian stars to dub for Hollywood films and brand collaborations over the past few years. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, for instance, had tied up with multiplex chain PVR Cinemas where the latter put out a video saying it will be referred to as PVRRR for the next few months in anticipation of the film’s release.

“A great cultural exchange is happening with a lot of south-based actors, where they are seeing the Bollywood market increase. The south market works in a different way and the audience is used to a style where the actors will not promote themselves a lot. Also, south actors are seen as people's stars. However, when it comes to Bollywood movie promotions, the scale is different and they are learning tricks of the trade and adapting well to it," Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and co-founder of digital agency White Rivers Media said.

The battle will become stronger once southern films match Hindi film marketing budgets, but considering the revenue opportunities, it’s a no brainer, said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital and social media marketing agency. “This also means that Hindi films will look at being pan-India films in the real sense. They have already begun dubbing in languages and in a few months, a Malayalam publication could be writing about competition coming in from dubbed Hindi films," Pillai said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.