Southwest Airlines is ditching open seating on flights
Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Jul 2024, 05:21 PM IST
SummaryUnder pressure to improve profits, Southwest plans big changes for the boarding of its flights as well as fliers who want premium seating.
Southwest Airlines will soon assign seats on flights and sell some with extra legroom, making sweeping changes in a bid to broaden its appeal to passengers and boost revenue.
