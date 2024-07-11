Space industry seeks boost from govt to target global markets
Summary
- The sector has asked for budget allocations to boost creation of domestic demand and capacity—for the private sector to help quadruple India’s global space economy share to 8%.
New Delhi: India’s fledgling space economy, valued at around $8 billion by the Department of Space as of December last year, is seeking budget allocations to boost creation of domestic demand and capacity—for the private sector to help quadruple India’s global space economy share to 8%. This, industry stakeholders said, will be key to India’s space economy growing more than 5x in the next eight years, in order to reach a projected domestic space sector value of $44 billion by 2033.