Mint Explainer: Trai's latest crackdown on spam calls—inside the latest measures
Summary
- New regulations target spam with message filters and accountability mechanisms—can they curb India's growing spam problem?
On Thursday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) took a decisive step in its ongoing battle against spam calls and messages, directing telecom operators to disconnect all resources provided to entities found to be engaging in such activities and to blacklist them for two years.