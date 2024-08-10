Mint Explainer: Trai's latest crackdown on spam calls—inside the latest measures

What are Trai's strategies to combat spam?

One of the key measures announced by Trai on Thursday is the restriction on delivering messages containing unverified links or APK files (used for installing Android apps) starting 1 September. Such messages will only be allowed if they are whitelisted, though the regulator has left it to telecom operators to determine the specifics of this process. It remains unclear whether the whitelisting will be managed solely by the telcos or also involve Trai, and whether it will be shared across networks.