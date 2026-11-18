Cash-strapped SpiceJet Ltd plans to raise ₹5,500 crore, more than its total reported debt, and is in talks with new investors as the airline struggles to stay in business with a 0.6% market share.

The board approved the plan to raise money by selling shares or taking fixed-term loans in one or more tranches, SpiceJet told the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The airline did not identify the likely investors or disclose the proposed pricing and timing of the fundraise.

The planned fundraising exceeds the airline’s ₹4,218.5 crore of total debt, including lease payments, as of March 2025, according to CareEdge Ratings.

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“This fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand,” SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said, adding that the management has a “clear plan.”

SpiceJet shares gained 4.95% to ₹9.97 on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock has declined 66.6% so far this year.

This is not the airline’s first attempt to raise money. Over the past few years, SpiceJet has raised money from company owners, outside investors, large organizations and government-backed loans. SpiceJet received ₹991.11 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), comprising ₹449.82 crore in FY23 and ₹541.30 crore in FY24, according to its FY23 and FY24 annual reports.

Transaction data from primedatabase.com, reviewed by Mint, shows special share sales of about ₹1,664.74 crore through November 2025, plus a ₹3,000 crore sale to qualified investors in September 2024. Adding past ECLGS loans brings the total to about ₹5,655.85 crore. This total includes shares sold and loans given, not the amount of new cash the airline still has.

However, a previous fundraising exercise by the airline ran into regulatory hurdles. In March 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rejected a request by Mauritius-based Elara India Opportunities Fund to convert ₹416 crore worth of SpiceJet warrants into equity shares, citing the fund’s failure to comply with beneficial ownership disclosure norms.

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Elara had paid ₹125 crore upfront, with the remaining ₹291 crore payable on conversion. The fund challenged Sebi’s decision before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which dismissed its appeal in October 2025, leaving the warrants unconverted.

SpiceJet’s delays The airline’s delay in submitting results has created another risk. SpiceJet has not filed its financial results for the January-March, April-June and July-September quarters. SpiceJet last reported a net loss of ₹262 crore in October-December 2025, following a loss of ₹621 crore in the preceding quarter.

The BSE warned it might stop trading the airline’s shares from 10 December if the March and June quarter results were not filed by 7 December. SpiceJet said the audit had taken longer than expected and that it would publish the results by the deadline. It has also secured an extension to hold its annual general meeting by 31 December.

SpiceJet had about 12 planes as of 12 November, but only nine were flying. The rest are grounded because it couldn’t pay the owners. In September, it cancelled 20.29% of its scheduled flights, and almost two out of five flights were delayed by more than two hours, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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The airline’s share of the domestic market dropped to 0.6% in September from 1.2% in August, according to DGCA data, falling below regional carrier Star Air’s 0.7% share. It carried about 73,000 passengers that month. Its market share was almost 15% in 2019, its highest point.