SpiceJet Ltd has been ordered to explain the mounting operational failures after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expressed concern about the airline's ability to maintain operations, meet its financial obligations, and return its grounded aircraft to service.

The directorate issued a show-cause notice to the budget carrier on 17 November, citing repeated cancellations and delays, unpaid dues, and non-compliance with regulations. The airline has seven days to respond. The notice, reviewed by Mint, was issued a day before the airline’s board meeting on 18 November, at which directors approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,500 crore.

The move comes as SpiceJet seeks to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to get its operations back on track. The regulator's concerns are once again casting doubt on the airline's ability to stabilise its dwindling fleet and re-establish passenger confidence without a massive infusion of capital.

The notice is a very stark illustration of the depth of SpiceJet's crisis. A large part of its fleet is still grounded, market share has fallen, suppliers and staff are being left with delayed payments, and the company is at very real risk of further regulatory action if the situation in its operations doesn't improve.

“The majority of the aircraft fleet of SpiceJet is grounded, and the airline has failed to submit a credible plan for return to service of the grounded aircraft,” DGCA said in its notice to the airline’s accountable manager.

SpiceJet currently has just nine aircraft flying; three remain grounded for non-payment to their owners.

DGCA has flagged eight areas of concern covering operational failures, regulatory non-compliance and cancellations.

Simply put, the notice says SpiceJet has not flown enough on certain routes meant to connect smaller and remote parts of the country, despite earlier regulatory action.

Turnaround faces regulatory test It has also questioned the airline’s compliance with requirements for operating international flights. An Indian airline requires a fleet of 20 aircraft to keep international flying rights.

The regulator has cited falling on-time performance (OTP), rising delays and cancellations, rising customer complaints, failure to operate approved schedules and inadequate passenger assistance.

Until September, the latest available DGCA data show that only about one in six SpiceJet flights departed on time. Nearly one in five was cancelled, while almost two in five were delayed by more than two hours.

Other concerns raised by the regulator include non-payment of a penalty imposed in May, uncertainty over renewal of mandatory insurance and complaints from overseas aviation authorities about disruptions caused by delayed payments to service providers.

“The DGCA notice itself is quite comprehensive, covering not just operational performance and cancellations but also non-payment of regulatory penalties, insurance-related concerns and delayed payments to service providers. With a large part of the fleet currently grounded, the immediate priority for SpiceJet is to restore liquidity and bring aircraft back into service,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities.

Shah pointed to a precedent in July 2022, when DGCA issued a show-cause notice following a series of safety-related incidents, citing poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance. The regulator subsequently restricted SpiceJet to 50% of its approved departures for eight weeks, a restriction that was later extended.

Past experience suggests a DGCA show-cause notice is more than just a routine warning, he added.

The airline has cited geopolitical disruptions and airspace restrictions, including those affecting operations in West Asia, as additional pressure on its business. Its operating numbers, however, underline the scale of the contraction.

Financial strain spreads International departures fell from 784 in January to 401 in October, but SpiceJet’s passenger numbers remained at just 53,143, down from 1.33 lakh. Domestic departures fell from 6,436 in January to 1,125 in October, while passengers carried declined from 5.92 lakh to 1.39 lakh.

Its domestic market share dropped to 0.6% in September from 3.9% in January, sharply below the nearly 15% levels it commanded in 2019. Regional carrier Star Air had a 0.7% share.

Between April and September, SpiceJet left ₹63.03 crore owed to small businesses unpaid beyond the statutory 45-day period, accounting for 51.3% of the ₹122.93 crore due. As many as 7,660 invoices, representing 85% of all small-supplier invoices, remained unpaid for more than 45 days. Salary payments have also been delayed, with some employee dues reportedly outstanding for more than four months.

It even failed to secure nearly ₹350 crore of government-backed loans from banks earlier this year. Of an expected ₹500 crore loan, it got just ₹150 crore in the first tranche.

Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over unpaid dues of around United Arab Emirates dirham 14 million ( ₹35.85 crore), disrupting departures. The airline has also struggled to pay lessors, leaving much of its fleet grounded.

Investor visibility remains limited.

SpiceJet has not filed its March-quarter and full-year FY26 results, or its June- and September-quarter results for FY27. Its last reported quarterly numbers showed a consolidated loss of ₹262 crore in December FY26, following a ₹621 crore loss in the preceding quarter. BSE has warned that trading in its shares could be suspended if overdue results are not submitted by the stipulated December deadline.