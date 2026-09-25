SpiceJet's delays surge as market share falls to five-year low

Abhishek Law
3 min read25 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
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The airline has been grappling with a cash crunch, delayed salaries, grounded aircraft and a battle with lessors.
Summary
The airline's performance has deteriorated sharply this year. In January, one in 15 SpiceJet flights was delayed by more than two hours. By May, the number rose to one in six, and in two months, by July, it further climbed to roughly one out of three.

New Delhi: Nearly every second SpiceJet flight was late by more than two hours in August, even as the country’s fourth-largest carrier saw its market share drop to 1.2%, its lowest in five years. The deteriorating operating performance comes even as the Ajay Singh-promoted airline has yet to file its earnings for the year ended March 2026.

The airline's performance has deteriorated sharply this year. In January, one in 15 SpiceJet flights was delayed by more than two hours. By May, the number rose to one in six, and in two months, by July, it further climbed to roughly one out of three.

In August, the situation worsened further, with 48.05% of SpiceJet flights delayed by more than two hours, compared with just 1.39% for scheduled domestic airlines, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data reviewed by Mint. The contrast with larger rivals is stark. Delays stood at 1.29% for the Air India group, 0.44% for IndiGo and 0.45% for Akasa Air.

Also Read | Shrinking fleet, rising delays: SpiceJet trails rivals as cash crunch bites

The airline has also been grappling with a cash crunch, delayed salaries, grounded aircraft and a battle with lessors seeking to repossess planes over unpaid rentals and other dues. It also faced requests from lessors to deregister some of its aircraft.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline's capacity has been affected by a combination of fleet availability, aircraft grounded for maintenance and the time required to return them to service. “August was a challenging month from an operational standpoint, primarily because of constraints on available capacity and the consequent pressure on the network. With a smaller active fleet, any disruption has a disproportionate impact on the schedule, resulting in cascading delays and cancellations,” the spokesperson said.

Its cancellation rate was also the highest in August, at 20.92%, against 1.04% for the industry. Simply put, one in every five SpiceJet flights was cancelled or did not operate, according to the DGCA data. In July, one in 11 flights was cancelled, compared with fewer than one in 69 in January, underlining the sharp deterioration in the airline's operating performance.

Experts say operational reliability remains a key challenge for the airline.

“SpiceJet has been unable to operate its published schedule reliably,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at brokerage firm Equirus Securities. “Demand remains available on its core routes, but aircraft availability, maintenance, working capital and operational reliability are the binding constraints.”

In August, only 18 out of every 100 SpiceJet flights departed on time across India's top 10 airports. By comparison, 92 out of 100 IndiGo flights, 91 Akasa Air flights and 84 Air India group flights departed on time.

SpiceJet is also operating with a much smaller active fleet of nine planes—three Airbus 320, five Boeing 737s, and one DeHavilland Canada Dash 8.

“The first milestone is to rebuild a stable operational fleet. It had more than 90 before the pandemic,” Shah said.

Also Read | Akasa Air flies past SpiceJet to become India’s third-largest airline by revenue

SpiceJet has announced plans to induct 23 aircraft through wet or damp leases between October and mid-November and targets around 200 daily flights.

“Investors should track actual aircraft inductions and utilization rather than announced capacity. The immediate operational test is to reduce cancellations and bring delays to low single digits,” Shah added.

SpiceJet's latest available financial results showed a net loss of 268 crore in the October December quarter of 2025, after a 635 crore loss in the preceding quarter, according to the company. It has also yet to report its March-quarter and FY26 results, as well as its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) numbers.

Financially, SpiceJet needs sufficient liquidity to pay salaries, lessors, airports, maintenance vendors and statutory dues on time.

“The immediate priority must be publication of audited FY26 and Q1FY27 accounts, with clear disclosures on liquidity, overdue payments, fleet status and funding requirements. Until then, announced aircraft inductions and network expansion plans should be viewed cautiously,” Shah added.

“Employee payments remain a priority and are being disbursed in a phased manner,” the spokesperson said.

SpiceJet's deterioration in operations has come alongside a sustained loss of market share. SpiceJet accounted for 7.9% of domestic passengers in August 2022. Its share fell to 4.4% in 2023, 2.3% in 2024, 2% in 2025 and 1.2% this August.

Its flying capacity has shrunk even faster. The airline operated 1,153 domestic departures in August 2026, down from 2,330 a year earlier. That compares with 2,729 departures in August 2024, 3,999 in 2023 and 6,850 in 2022. In four years, SpiceJet's domestic departures have fallen 83.2%, including a 50.5% decline in the past year.

International departures have also fallen 49%, from 1,067 in August 2022 to 543 this year.

The operational disruption affected 18,618 passengers through cancellations in August, while 52,961 passengers were affected by delays of more than two hours, the DGCA data showed.

Also Read | SpiceJet insolvency claims: Are creditors leveraging IBC forum for settlements?

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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