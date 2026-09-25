SpiceJet's delays surge as market share falls to five-year low

New Delhi: Nearly every second SpiceJet flight was late by more than two hours in August, even as the country’s fourth-largest carrier saw its market share drop to 1.2%, its lowest in five years. The deteriorating operating performance comes even as the Ajay Singh-promoted airline has yet to file its earnings for the year ended March 2026.
The airline's performance has deteriorated sharply this year. In January, one in 15 SpiceJet flights was delayed by more than two hours. By May, the number rose to one in six, and in two months, by July, it further climbed to roughly one out of three.