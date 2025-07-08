Spies & shields: Telcos must get battle-ready soon
Jatin Grover 4 min read 08 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
India is proactively fortifying its digital infrastructure, obligating telecom providers to enhance security disclosures, conduct regular audits, and adhere to strict compliance measures to prevent future cyberattacks.
Last September, US officials unearthed Salt Typhoon, a Chinese group that had quietly broken into routers and switches at major telcos including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, snooping into calls and exfiltrating sensitive data of millions of users.
