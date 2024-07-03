Industry
Sports streaming apps sweat as Prasar Bharti makes a big move
Gaurav Laghate 7 min read 03 Jul 2024, 07:05 AM IST
- Sports broadcasters are worried if games are streamed freely on the OTT platform, it could hamper their business opportunities. In 2022, Disney Star committed $3 billion for 4 year rights to ICC tournaments, while Viacom18 secured media rights for BCCI-run int'l & domestic matches for ₹5,963 crore.
MUMBAI: India’s state-owned television broadcaster is gearing up to launch its own video streaming platform. An email sent to private broadcasters by Prasar Bharati has sparked concerns among the broadcasters about the move's potential impact on their business.
