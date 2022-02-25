Spotify banks on vernacular music, independent artistes to grow base

To expand reach, Spotify has in the past partnered and offered free subscription with brands like VISA, consumer electronics manufacturer One Plus, e-commerce company Flipkart, Citibank, and Samsung, among other consumer sectors. But media analysts said the platform has niche appeal. “The Indian consumer is looking for offerings that bundle music, video and other benefits, if they were to pay for music at all. Rival companies like Gaana, Amazon and Airtel have recognised the same," Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd said, explaining the bundles that some of these companies offer. Amazon, for instance, offers music, video and shopping benefits for customers. Taurani compared the Swedish audio streaming service to Netflix, which, over time, has been forced to rework strategies and lower prices in India to deepen penetration.