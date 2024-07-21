Squaring Elon Musk’s EV future with Donald Trump’s EV knocks

For Musk? Perhaps it will be as simple as a friend in the White House willing to hear what he has to say after his relationship with Biden devolved into bitterness and recrimination. Musk’s own mother has publicly fumed about how badly she felt her son was treated by the Democrat, who aggressively advocated for EVs but didn’t give Musk the kind of credit the billionaire said he deserved. (Reached for comment, the Biden campaign said America doesn’t want or need “arrogant billionaires only out for themselves.")