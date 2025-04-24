Airfare to Srinagar from Delhi, Mumbai drops 20-30% for peak travel season after terror attacks

The average airfare in the upcoming peak summer travel season from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar has dropped 20-30% Google Flights data shows. As per Mint's analysis, the double-digit drop – following the terror attack in Pahalgam – has been calculated for the period between 25 April and 25 May.

Prodded by the civil aviation ministry, airlines increased flights to and from Srinagar and waived cancellation and rescheduling charges after Tuesday's attack. As per Airports Authority of India (AAI) data, Srinagar International Airport sees 45-50 flight landings everyday.

As per Google Flights data, the average Delhi-Srinagar airfare for the 7 days forward period from 25 April to 1 May is ₹4,720-5,859, 15 days forward ₹4,715-5,345 and 30 days forward ₹6,670-8640. As per the portal, the usual airfare during this period is ₹6,600-11,000.

Average airfare between Mumbai and Srinagar for 7 days forward and 15 days forward period is ₹4,775 and for 30 days forward period ₹4,775-11,810. As per the portal, usually the average airfare during this period is ₹10,500-17,500.

Also read | Blanket of gloom over Kashmir's tourism landscape

Ajay Prakash, President Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) said the incident will impact tourism in the valley, which had rebounded as a popular destination over the last few years.

"In the short term there will be a significant impact on flights, there could even be a reduction in the number of flights depending on the load and as a result we could perhaps see airfare increasing for flights to other popular tourist destinations," said Prakash.

Two senior industry executives from online air ticket bookings companies who did not wish to be named said there was an increase in cancellations for flights to Srinagar. "The rise in cancellations is much higher than rescheduling of flights. There is a rise in cancellations of flights especially in the peak travel season," said one of the executives. The other executive told Mint that the company is still assessing the total refund value.

Also read | Moving flights? Terminal shift worries airlines

On Wednesday the Ministry of Civil Aviation met all airlines and issued an advisory against surge pricing. All carriers were directed to maintain regular fares. IndiGo, Air India, Spicejet operated extra flights to and from Srinagar on Wednesday.