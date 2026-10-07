Starlink says India operations built around security rules as launch awaits government clearance

NEW DELHI: Starlink has tailored its India operations to meet the country’s security and regulatory requirements, a senior SpaceX executive said Wednesday, as the satellite internet provider awaits final clearances to begin commercial services.

“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India and keeping India user data within India,” Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said at the India Mobile Congress.

For the past five years, Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry and operators to understand how to adapt and prepare its operations in India, Dreyer said.

The statement from Starlink assumes significance as the commercial launch of satellite internet services remains held up by security concerns, including those around foreign satellite operators. Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Ltd, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, have secured licences from the government.

In August, Mint reported, citing officials, that law enforcement agencies had told the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that permission should not be granted unless India has control over these satellite systems. The officials said this view was conveyed during a presentation to the PMO by telecom secretary Amit Agrawal a few months earlier.

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Spectrum rules ease, security hurdles remain Last month, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approved a spectrum usage charge of 5% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for satellite internet providers, according to officials in the know. The decision is subject to approval from the Union cabinet. Operators serving users in government-notified hard-to-connect areas such as border regions, hills and islands will be eligible for a one-percentage-point reduction, the officials added.

Satellite communication operators will also have to pay an annual licence fee of 8% of AGR under the DoT's current authorization terms.

Commercial launches, however, will remain subject to security and other regulatory clearances.

“We're standing ready to serve India once India is ready. We're ready to work with the government, ready to work with operators, ready to work with industry to this end. We're ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100% connectivity throughout India,” Dreyer said.

Starlink has already built its ground infrastructure in India, with 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and has the operations in place to serve the country.

A delay in government approval comes as Jio builds a sovereign low-earth orbit satellite constellation for India, putting it in competition with Starlink and Amazon Leo. The telecom operator is currently planning a 1,600-satellite constellation.

One reason Starlink and other satellite internet companies are pushing the government to expedite approvals is the need to connect the last mile and far-flung areas where mobile internet connectivity is not possible.

“What India has achieved digitally is extraordinary. Hundreds of millions of people connected, affordable data at scale. A digital economy growing rapidly. But the last mile remains and it's the most challenging to connect. It's also where Starlink offers the biggest potential to help accelerate the speed to connect 100% of India,” Dreyer said.

Delays in approvals could deprive Indian consumers of satellite internet and other emerging services, such as direct-to-device connectivity. Satellite internet services are already available in the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy, among other markets.

In a recent conversation with Mint, the UK's Office of Communications (Ofcom) said countries such as India could adopt a balanced approach to satellite broadband approval to expand connectivity.

“I think different countries have different risk perceptions. If you were looking at a very secure government service, it might not be going over one of these more flexible channels, but if you have got a consumer service, you are not concerned much there besides ensuring security of their data,” said David Wills, group director for spectrum at Ofcom.

OneWeb India was the first to secure the GMPCS licence in April 2022, followed by Jio Satellite in October 2022 and Starlink in June 2025. Eutelsat OneWeb completed its merger in 2023. In the merged entity, Bharti Enterprises owns a stake alongside the French and UK governments and other investors.

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