VC funding review in 2024: Recovering but cautious
howindialives.com 4 min read 18 Dec 2024, 01:06 PM IST
- After pulling back in 2022 and 2023, venture capital investments in Indian startups picked up in 2024. Here are five highlights on how VCs invested in Indian startups in 2024.
In 2024, India’s startup ecosystem began showing signs of recovery after enduring a challenging funding winter. E-commerce emerged as a standout sector, drawing significant investments in quick-commerce and online platforms.
