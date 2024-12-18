VC funding review in 2024: Recovering but cautious

Meanwhile, Sequoia Capital India, now operating as Peak XV Partners after its global restructuring and rebranding in 2023, took a more cautious approach this year. In October, the firm reduced its $2.85 billion India and Southeast Asia fund by $465 million. "We are investing in a measured manner in our growth fund, while we continue to lean in on seed and venture stage opportunities," the fund said in a statement. The caution reflected concerns about overvaluation, especially in growth stage startups. 2025 will show whether this risk perception is shared by other VCs.