Steel exports to plunge 35-40% after duty revisions: Crisil

The export duty imposition on steel and iron ore by the government was able to tame the uncapped rally in domestic steel prices. Steel prices (ex-factory) which averaged ~ ₹77,000 per tonne in April, had already cooled off by ₹4,000- 5,000 per tonne in early May in line with global prices. The duty imposition has driven prices down further, as current prices stand close to ₹14,000-15,000 per tonne lower than the April peak. Further, global prices (FOB China) have also corrected, with landed prices for hot-rolled coil (HRC) having fallen below domestic prices.