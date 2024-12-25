Bruised by rising imports, steelmakers pin New Year hopes on safeguard duty
Summary
- A safeguard duty, which is a temporary measure to protect the domestic industry from cheap imports, could finally arrest the slide in steel prices, industry experts said. The duty could be to the tune of 25% of import price, as per media reports.
Mumbai: The commerce ministry's investigation into imports of flat steel products and a likely safeguard duty to curb their shipments have sparked optimism of a turnaround for Indian steelmakers after a tepid year marred by slipping sales price and shrinking margins.