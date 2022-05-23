Steel industry hit as govt imposes export duty to check elevated prices: ICRA

The report said that though the increased export duty on iron ore is substantial and is incrementally positive from the perspective of better availability of domestic iron ore, it may not be a material shock-absorber as it affects the economics of only less than 15% of total iron ore that was exported by domestic miners in FY2022. Over 86% of the iron ore exported by miners in FY22 was in the below 58% Fe grade category, which anyway has limited use in domestic steelmaking without further processing through beneficiation.