Steel prices hiked for the second time in two weeks as import curbs take effect
Summary
Domestic steelmakers raised prices twice in January after India imposed a safeguard duty, as construction demand revived, inventories stayed lean and mills sought to recover margins.
MUMBAI : Domestic steelmakers raised prices twice in January, within weeks of New Delhi imposing a safeguard duty on steel imports, as stronger construction demand, low inventories and improving market sentiment gave mills room to push through hikes.
