Industry
Steel prices dip to the lowest in 3 years, hurt by Chinese oversupply
SummaryPrices of benchmark hot-rolled coils (HRC) of steel averaged just under ₹52,300 per tonne in July, the lowest since December 2020, according to data from market research and consulting firm BigMint. The prices continue to fall and are trading at around ₹51,000 per tonne currently, analysts said.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Steel prices in India have slipped to their lowest in more than three years, hurt by a global supply glut caused by a weak Chinese economy flooding the international markets with its excess production of the alloy, analysts said.
